Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.73 Million Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,957,000 after acquiring an additional 20,602 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 414,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $928,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $1,190,851.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,227.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,799 shares of company stock worth $3,748,151. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNTH. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

Lantheus Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $123.42 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $124.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

