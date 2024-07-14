Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $4.01 Million Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Silicon Laboratories worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 328.7% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $63,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $895,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $121.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.57 and a 200-day moving average of $127.21. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $166.94.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $106.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

