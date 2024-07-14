Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,202,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,183,000 after acquiring an additional 234,410 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,809,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,244,000 after buying an additional 169,642 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,418,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,075,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 978,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,615,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,047,000 after buying an additional 65,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.95.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DRI stock opened at $142.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.62 and its 200-day moving average is $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.73%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

