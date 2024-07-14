Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in GATX were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GATX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after buying an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 784,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,277,000 after buying an additional 191,187 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 22.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 468,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,011,000 after purchasing an additional 86,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,112,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In other news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total transaction of $670,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,472.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total transaction of $670,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,472.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $131,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,314.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $2,056,678. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $144.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.09. GATX Co. has a one year low of $97.21 and a one year high of $146.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Susquehanna boosted their target price on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

