Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,626,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,608,000 after purchasing an additional 391,780 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,714,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,593,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,787,000 after purchasing an additional 182,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,067,000 after purchasing an additional 37,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,104,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COOP shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $85.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.54 and a 12 month high of $85.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.31.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,458.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $2,035,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,656.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $8,247,360 over the last ninety days. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

