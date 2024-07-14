Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Badger Meter worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,359,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 851.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,585,000 after purchasing an additional 126,707 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,380,000 after purchasing an additional 100,304 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 324,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,127,000 after purchasing an additional 74,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $10,360,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMI has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

BMI opened at $192.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.52. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $134.06 and a one year high of $202.81.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.25 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 31.12%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.