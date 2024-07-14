Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 399.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 22,312 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 557.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:JXN opened at $77.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.57. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $81.52.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,956.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

