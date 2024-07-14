Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 1,083 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Stericycle worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 93.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRCL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Sunday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Stericycle Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -264.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.11. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

