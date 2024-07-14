Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 1,130 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.7% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BALL shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BALL stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.46. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

