Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 1,192 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 41,527 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $406.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.14.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

