Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 1,650 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of New Jersey Resources worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,403,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,337,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,564,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,881,000 after purchasing an additional 373,802 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,779,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 83,963.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 136,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 136,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $856,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NJR. Argus upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $657.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.64 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

