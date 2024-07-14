Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 3,021 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 223,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 122,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 60,271 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Organon & Co. by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,970,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,563,000 after buying an additional 841,518 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OGN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 2.0 %

Organon & Co. stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 16.50%. Equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

