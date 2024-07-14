Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 29,450.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth about $139,000. LVZ Inc. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAE. JMP Securities increased their price target on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Insider Transactions at Haemonetics

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $218,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $218,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $65,245.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,621.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,380 shares of company stock worth $2,445,816. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Haemonetics Price Performance

NYSE:HAE opened at $90.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.29. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $97.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile



Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

