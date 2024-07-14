Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,031 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,015 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $21.08.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

