The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1725 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%.
AES has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. AES has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AES to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.
AES Price Performance
NYSE AES opened at $18.89 on Friday. AES has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AES from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.
About AES
The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
