The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1725 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

AES has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. AES has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AES to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

AES Price Performance

NYSE AES opened at $18.89 on Friday. AES has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AES from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

