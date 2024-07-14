The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 251.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,001 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $9,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 50,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Allstate by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 54,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.88.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $163.69 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $177.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.60.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

