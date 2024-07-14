The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,816.26

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,816.26 ($61.69) and traded as high as GBX 4,876 ($62.46). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,850 ($62.12), with a volume of 209,020 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded The Berkeley Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($63.40) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,152.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,022.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,816.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is 2,185.27%.

In other news, insider Rachel Downey acquired 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,712 ($60.36) per share, for a total transaction of £19,884.64 ($25,470.27). Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

