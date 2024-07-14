The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,348,000. Focused Investors Fund L P acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,529,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1,039.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 590,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,694,000 after purchasing an additional 538,274 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $169,558,000 after purchasing an additional 317,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 21,324.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,583,000 after purchasing an additional 284,467 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.4 %

CI opened at $334.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $336.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.32. The company has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

