The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stake Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $4,356,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,341,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,622,000 after purchasing an additional 44,344 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Clorox by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $136.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLX

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.