The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GS opened at $479.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $483.44. The stock has a market cap of $154.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $455.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

