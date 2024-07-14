The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.2% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $37,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,016,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $359.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.12. The company has a market capitalization of $356.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.