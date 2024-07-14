The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $51,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,016,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $359.77 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

