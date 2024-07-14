The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Decreased by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 97,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.74.

PG stock opened at $166.61 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $169.41. The firm has a market cap of $393.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $5,049,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

