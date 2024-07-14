The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.89.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $211.60 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.78 and a 200-day moving average of $212.94. The company has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

