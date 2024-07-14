The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,810 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $306,417,000. ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Williams Companies by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 95,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 56,509 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,820,000 after buying an additional 518,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,988,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.11. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 79.83%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

