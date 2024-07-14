Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,425,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 1,148,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance
OTCMKTS TWMIF opened at $0.42 on Friday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile
