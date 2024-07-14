Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,425,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 1,148,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

OTCMKTS TWMIF opened at $0.42 on Friday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

