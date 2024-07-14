Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.87. 3,048,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 26,193,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the first quarter worth $28,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

