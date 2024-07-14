Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.00

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 73 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.92), with a volume of 38230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.90).

Tissue Regenix Group Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 64.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,575.00 and a beta of 1.46.

About Tissue Regenix Group

(Get Free Report)

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of bone graft substitutes and soft tissue in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dCELL, BioRinse, and GBM-V segments. It also provides dCELL technology, a soft tissue decellularisation process that removes DNA and other cellular material from animal and human soft tissue to repair diseased or damaged body parts; and BioRinse technology, a natural bone filler solution for osteoinductivity to stimulate and regenerate native bone growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tissue Regenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tissue Regenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.