Todd Mcelhatton Sells 10,000 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,623.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zuora Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $9.00 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. Equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 514,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 237,548 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Zuora by 13.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zuora by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,742,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,715,000 after acquiring an additional 822,085 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zuora by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZUO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zuora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZUO

About Zuora

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.