Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Up 43.7% in June

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the June 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tokyo Electron Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOELY opened at $113.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.69. Tokyo Electron has a 1 year low of $63.84 and a 1 year high of $134.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Tokyo Electron will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

