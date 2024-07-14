Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the June 15th total of 119,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOKCF opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $28.46.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile
