Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Short Interest Up 27.4% in June

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,009,700 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the June 15th total of 792,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 480.8 days.
Topaz Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TPZEF opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $19.00.
About Topaz Energy
