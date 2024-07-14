Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Short Interest Up 27.4% in June

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,009,700 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the June 15th total of 792,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 480.8 days.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TPZEF opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

