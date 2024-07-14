Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Up 21.1% in June

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 159,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tosoh Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TOSCF opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49. Tosoh has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $14.03.

Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

About Tosoh

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides advance materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

