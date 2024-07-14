TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 326,477 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,846 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in TowneBank by 24.7% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in TowneBank by 77.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in TowneBank by 13.1% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in TowneBank by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 23,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in TowneBank by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

TowneBank stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.90. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.68 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 15.50%. TowneBank’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

