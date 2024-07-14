Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMXN opened at $0.00 on Friday. Trimax has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Trimax Corporation provides mobile apps and Web development solutions. It offers application development, Web application development, technology consulting, cloud services, and e-commerce or business intelligence and analytics. The company is also involved in production of olives and organic farming; provision of coffee; real estate development; and tourism activities.

