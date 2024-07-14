TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Stock Price Up 0.5%

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.18 and last traded at $31.03. Approximately 10,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 22,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16.

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (DIVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds an actively-managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed companies that are favorably valued and have attractive dividends. The fund also seeks to deliver lower volatility than the overall market.

Featured Articles

