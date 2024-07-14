Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $307,787,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $95,049,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $72,498,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,248 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,840,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,598 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

TFC stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of -30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Citigroup raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stephens raised their target price on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

