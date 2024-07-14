Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 91,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,355,141,000 after acquiring an additional 365,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $40.51 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

