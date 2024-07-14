Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Down 49.8% in June

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a drop of 49.8% from the June 15th total of 165,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tsumura & Co. Stock Performance

TSMRF stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.32. Tsumura & Co. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $26.76.

Tsumura & Co. Company Profile

Tsumura & Co manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

