Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Down 49.8% in June

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a drop of 49.8% from the June 15th total of 165,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tsumura & Co. Stock Performance
TSMRF stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.32. Tsumura & Co. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $26.76.
Tsumura & Co. Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tsumura & Co.
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Tsumura & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsumura & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.