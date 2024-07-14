Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Down 0.4%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $72.11 and last traded at $73.27. Approximately 5,283,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 18,927,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.41.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average is $70.38. The stock has a market cap of $151.34 billion, a PE ratio of 116.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,184,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,951 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,500,366,000 after purchasing an additional 283,802 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,075,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,431 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,415,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

