United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Sets New 12-Month High at $396.00

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $396.00 and last traded at $396.00, with a volume of 12935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $372.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Up 6.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $354.82 and a 200-day moving average of $298.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.85.

United States Lime & Minerals shares are going to split on Monday, July 15th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, July 15th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 15th.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 27.91%.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.32, for a total transaction of $66,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,543 shares in the company, valued at $9,758,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 200 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.32, for a total value of $66,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,758,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 7,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.68, for a total value of $2,487,728.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,228,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1,104.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

See Also

