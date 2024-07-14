United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,037.47

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,037.47 ($13.29) and traded as high as GBX 1,123 ($14.38). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,094 ($14.01), with a volume of 2,864,476 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($15.76) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,260 ($16.14).

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UU

United Utilities Group Trading Down 3.4 %

United Utilities Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,563.16, a P/E/G ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,033.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,037.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a GBX 33.19 ($0.43) dividend. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $16.59. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26,315.79%.

Insider Activity at United Utilities Group

In related news, insider Louise Beardmore sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,017 ($13.03), for a total value of £42,683.49 ($54,673.36). In related news, insider Clare Hayward bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 980 ($12.55) per share, with a total value of £29,400 ($37,658.51). Also, insider Louise Beardmore sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,017 ($13.03), for a total value of £42,683.49 ($54,673.36). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,757. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.