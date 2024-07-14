Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01), reports. The business had revenue of $25.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.81 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 24.92%.

Unity Bancorp Price Performance

UNTY opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Unity Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $302.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $70,694.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $28,359.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $884,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 75.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

See Also

