Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,088,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,797,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 327.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 198,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,041,000 after purchasing an additional 152,374 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Universal Display by 33.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 360,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,762,000 after purchasing an additional 90,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Universal Display by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,996,000 after purchasing an additional 76,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Display Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OLED stock opened at $225.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.75. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $133.67 and a twelve month high of $226.76.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.29.

Get Our Latest Report on OLED

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.