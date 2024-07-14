UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Update

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

UTStarcom Stock Performance

Shares of UTSI stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. UTStarcom has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UTStarcom in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

