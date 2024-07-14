Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $121.86

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $121.86 and last traded at $121.86, with a volume of 291087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.93.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 95.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after purchasing an additional 102,062 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

