Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $798,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $345.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $324.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $236.38 and a one year high of $350.50.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

