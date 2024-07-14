VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 417,000 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the June 15th total of 275,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.53.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 525.42% and a negative net margin of 881.79%. Research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, a protein based immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

