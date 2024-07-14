Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Up 73.8% in June

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the June 15th total of 1,507,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Verb Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERB opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16. Verb Technology has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 632.48% and a negative net margin of 29,301.47%.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

