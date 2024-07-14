Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Short Interest Update

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the June 15th total of 4,978,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vericel

In other Vericel news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $304,875.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vericel news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $304,875.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $67,568.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,791 shares of company stock worth $1,949,394. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vericel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 86.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 319.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VCEL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Vericel Stock Performance

VCEL stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.32. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,845.15 and a beta of 1.70.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

